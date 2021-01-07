Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.35. Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$12.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) Company Profile (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada and the United States. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia; and the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

