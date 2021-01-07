Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.