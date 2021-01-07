Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.28

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.28 and traded as high as $101.27. Hill-Rom shares last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 520,644 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

