Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,274.79

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,274.79 and traded as high as $1,418.00. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at $1,414.00, with a volume of 78,089 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.79.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

