Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.76 and last traded at $61.76. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

