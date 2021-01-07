Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.73 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

