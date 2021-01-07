Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.48. 311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTCMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

