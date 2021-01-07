HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.24

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 8947032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 67.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

