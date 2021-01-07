Hiveterminal Token Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1,788.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00110909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00450836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00229224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

