HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.18

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.18 and traded as high as $35.95. HNI shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 351,943 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNI. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,242.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $419,697.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,195 shares of company stock worth $4,004,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HNI by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

