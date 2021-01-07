Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.97. Hochschild Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

