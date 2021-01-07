HodlTree 24-Hour Volume Reaches $416.00 (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, HodlTree has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One HodlTree token can now be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HodlTree has a market cap of $379,771.25 and $416.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

About HodlTree

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 tokens. The official website for HodlTree is hodltree.io

Buying and Selling HodlTree

HodlTree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HodlTree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

