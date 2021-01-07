HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC) Trading Down 1.9%

HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.04 ($2.40) and last traded at €2.06 ($2.42). 2,320 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.10 ($2.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.56.

HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) Company Profile (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

