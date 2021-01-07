Holo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.03 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, WazirX, Liqui and OOOBTC. Holo has a total market capitalization of $135.39 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,313,361,967 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, WazirX, OOOBTC, ABCC, Binance, LATOKEN, Liqui, IDEX, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.