HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $277,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

