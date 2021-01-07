HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Hits $2.10 on Major Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00005352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $53,097.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00112720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00458539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00049767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00226877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00054935 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

