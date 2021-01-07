Honest (HNST) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a total market capitalization of $666,408.56 and approximately $841.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00115184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00469412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00233140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055809 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

