HOQU 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.06 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $571,894.55 and $6.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

