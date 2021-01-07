Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $14.62 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $14.62 or 0.00037907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, DragonEX, COSS and Bittrex. Horizen has a market capitalization of $155.41 million and $15.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00174517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,628,006 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Graviex, OKEx, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, COSS, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.