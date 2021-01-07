Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) (TSE:HEP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) (TSE:HEP) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.92 and last traded at C$34.92. Approximately 7,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.57.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.