Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.71

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 30216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,504,192 shares of company stock worth $60,568,050. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.