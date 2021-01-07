Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.68. 2,420,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,857,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

The company has a market cap of $463.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 263,149 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 503,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

