Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.96. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 141,089 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

