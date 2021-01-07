Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) (CVE:HUD) shares traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 87,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 43,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Hudson Resources Inc. (HUD.V) Company Profile (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

