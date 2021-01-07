Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $35,806.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

