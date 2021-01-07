Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $42,549.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.94 or 0.02731456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.