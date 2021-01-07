Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $551,456.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

