Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Shares Down 1.5%

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.35. 126,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 69,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55.

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.