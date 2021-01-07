Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

