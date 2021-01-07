Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $178.75 million and $4.08 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $37,160.37 or 0.97980631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00235067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015725 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.