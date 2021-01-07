Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt Sells 205 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $11,641.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 3,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,286. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

