hybrix Reaches Market Capitalization of $652,937.02 (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $652,937.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, hybrix has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One hybrix token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00110080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00448542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055713 BTC.

hybrix Token Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,840,459 tokens. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

hybrix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

