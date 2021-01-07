Hydro (HYDRO) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, CoinEx and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $20,431.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, BitForex, IDAX, CoinEx, DEx.top, Bittrex, Fatbtc, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.