Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.78. 6,952,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,292,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

