HyperCash Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and $14.19 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, Gate.io and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Allcoin, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, Huobi, EXX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

