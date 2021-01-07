HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $31.65 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Kucoin, Coinnest and EXX. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx, EXX, Bithumb, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.