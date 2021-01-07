Hyperion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $24,490.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00109660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00447522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00237692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,766,360 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

