Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.18

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

