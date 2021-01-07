I/O Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,036.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $4,036.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00259228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.12 or 0.01482131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,618,924 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.