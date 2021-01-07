iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.68

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.68 and traded as high as $57.09. iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) shares last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 262,591 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.68.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.7399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.