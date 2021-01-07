Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 2,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,020 ($2,639.14).

IQG stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.56. IQGeo Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.09.

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) Company Profile

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

