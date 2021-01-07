Ian Edward Kershaw Buys 2,000 Shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Stock

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,020 ($2,639.14).
IQG stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.56. IQGeo Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.09.
IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) Company Profile
