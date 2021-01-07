ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 0.7%

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) (LON:ICGT) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 898 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86). Approximately 43,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 67,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 914 ($11.94).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 916.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 829.92. The stock has a market cap of £624.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) alerts:

In other ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) news, insider Alastair Bruce acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £35,040 ($45,779.98).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.