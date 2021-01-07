Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells $50,340.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00.

Shares of ICHR traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 468,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,230. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. FMR LLC raised its position in Ichor by 248.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 966,380 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ichor by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,521 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

