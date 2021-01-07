ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $345.83 million and $79.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,711,381 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

