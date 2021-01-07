Idena Price Tops $0.12 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Idena has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.10 million and $51,614.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 61,827,647 coins and its circulating supply is 34,398,781 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

Idena Coin Trading

