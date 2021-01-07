IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,671,326 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.