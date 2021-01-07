Idle Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009346 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $1.23 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,713 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.