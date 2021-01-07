Idle Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Idle has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $818,294.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00007737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,215 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

