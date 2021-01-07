iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.42 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00449418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00236770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00051236 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

