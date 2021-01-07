IG Gold Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $5,156.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, TRX Market and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00112936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00462572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, TRX Market and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.